Cabinet reshuffle: Edwin Tong, Maliki Osman promoted to full ministers

SINGAPORE: The Cabinet reshuffle announced by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Saturday (Jul 25) saw a number of promotions for six existing officeholders, including Dr Maliki Osman and Mr Edwin Tong to full ministers.

Also promoted were Mr Zaqy Mohamad, Ms Low Yen Ling, Associate Professor Dr Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim and Ms Sun Xueling.

Dr Maliki, who was first elected as a Member of Parliament (MP) in 2001, will be promoted to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, and will also be Second Minister for Education and Foreign Affairs.

He will relinquish his appointment as the Mayor of South East District.

Mr Tong will be promoted to Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, and will also be Second Minister for Law. He will replace Ms Grace Fu, who will be appointed Minister for Sustainability and the Environment. (The Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources will be renamed as Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment)

Mr Tong, who was elected as an MP in 2011, is currently Senior Minister of State for Law and Health.

"Both Maliki Osman and Edwin Tong have performed well as Senior Ministers of State and it is time for them to step up and take on more responsibilities," said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at a press conference held at the Istana.

"I stand ready to step up and take up the challenge and responsibilities of this new appointment, both in the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," said Dr Maliki.

He noted that Singapore's education system has been regarded by many as one of the best in the world due to its readiness in responding to evolving circumstances and needs.

"I think we should continue to do so, the education system must continue to identify how we can harness the potential of every young Singaporean so they can contribute as Singaporeans for the future growth of Singapore," Dr Maliki added.

Mr Zaqy who is currently Minister of State for National Development and Manpower, will be promoted to Senior Minister of State. He will remain at the Ministry of Manpower and take up an additional appointment at the Ministry of Defence.



In addition, Ms Low, Assoc Prof Faishal and Ms Sun have been promoted to Ministers of State.

Ms Low will take up new appointments at the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, and at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, while Assoc Prof Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim will be Minister of State for Ministry of Home Affairs and National Development.

Ms Low is currently Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Education and Manpower, while Assoc Prof Faishal is Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development and Education.

Ms Sun Xueling will become Minister of State for the Ministry of Education and Social and Family Development. She is currently Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and National Development.