Cabinet reshuffle to involve all ministries; will be announced next week: PM Lee

LONDON: The upcoming Cabinet reshuffle will involve all the Government ministries, but not all ministers will move, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Friday (Apr 20).

Speaking to Singapore media at the close of the Commonwealth Heads of Government (CHOGM) Meeting in London, Mr Lee also confirmed that the reshuffle will be announced next week.

Some of the key ministers will have their portfolios adjusted, Mr Lee said, although they will "basically stay in places where they still need time to continue to develop initiatives which they have started”.

Mr Lee had earlier said that a Cabinet reshuffle would be set to take place after Parliament takes a mid-term break. The reshuffle, he said, is to give younger ministers more exposure and responsibility.

Parliament’s mid-term break, which is known as a prorogue, started on Apr 3. It will reconvene on May 7.

Mr Lee had also said that he had asked the younger, fourth-generation ministers, known as the 4G leadership, to draft the Government’s agenda for the President’s Address, which will be delivered by President Halimah Yacob when Parliament reconvenes.

When asked by reporters about the 4G leadership, Mr Lee described it as a “continuing process”, pointing out that he can see the younger leaders working together on the agenda, President’s speech and tackling problems that come up.

“I think they are getting to work together and I’m quite confident that gradually they are beginning to have a sense of one another and who they would like to have to lead them,” he said.

Mr Lee added that in the 30-odd years he has been working on drafts for the Government’s agenda, the upcoming draft is one where his involvement will be “the least of all”.

“The younger ministers have put in a lot more effort and it will show,” he said.