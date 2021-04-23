7 ministries get new ministers in major Cabinet reshuffle

SINGAPORE: Seven ministers will switch portfolios in a major Cabinet reshuffle, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced on Friday (Apr 23), two weeks after Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat had said that he will step aside as the leader of the fourth-generation People's Action Party (PAP) leadership team.



"Today I am announcing my new line-up. It will be a more extensive reshuffle than is usual this early in the term of government," said Mr Lee.

"Two reasons: One, the Minister for Finance is changing. Following Budget 2021, DPM Heng is relinquishing the Finance portfolio. Finance is a key ministry, so when the Finance Minister changes, it has many repercussions."



Mr Lawrence Wong, 48, who was just appointed Education Minister last July and has also been Second Minister for Finance since 2016, will take over the Finance Ministry from Mr Heng.

Mr Heng, 60, remains Deputy Prime Minister and Co-ordinating Minister for Economic Policies.

Mr Lee added that he is moving the ministers for health, manpower, and trade and industry, which he had considered making after last year's General Election, but did not at the time as Singapore was still "in the thick" of fighting COVID-19.

"With these major moves, inevitably there are other consequential adjustments to appointments," said Mr Lee. "I am therefore taking this opportunity to redeploy some of the other ministers, to give them fresh responsibilities, and gain different exposure and experience."

Mr Chan Chun Sing, formerly Minister for Trade and Industry, will be appointed Minister for Education.

Mr Ong Ye Kung will move from the transport ministry to take over as Minister for Health.

Mr Ong will co-chair the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force, together with Mr Wong.

Mr Gan Kim Yong, who has been the Health Minister for almost a decade, will be moved to lead the Ministry for Trade and Industry.

The transport ministry will now be helmed by Mr S Iswaran, while Mrs Josephine Teo will step down as Manpower Minister and take over the Ministry of Communications and Information.

Dr Tan See Leng will be Manpower Minister in her stead.

All the new appointments take effect on May 15, after the next Parliament sitting on May 10.



This reshuffle comes nine months after a new Cabinet was formed following the July 2020 General Election.



NEW APPOINTMENTS

Mr Chan Chun Sing will be appointed Minister for Education. He will relinquish his appointment as Minister for Trade and Industry.

Mr Lawrence Wong will be appointed Minister for Finance. He will relinquish his appointment as Minister for Education.

Mr Ong Ye Kung will be appointed Minister for Health. He will relinquish his appointment as Minister for Transport.

Mr Gan Kim Yong will be appointed Minister for Trade and Industry. He will relinquish his appointment as Minister for Health.

Mr S Iswaran will be appointed Minister for Transport. He will continue as Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations in the Ministry of Trade and Industry, but relinquish his appointment as Minister for Communications and Information.

Mrs Josephine Teo will be appointed Minister for Communications and Information. She will continue as Second Minister for Home Affairs, but relinquish her appointment as Minister for Manpower.

Dr Tan See Leng will be appointed Minister for Manpower. He will continue as the Second Minister for Trade and Industry.



OTHER APPOINTMENTS

Ms Sim Ann will be appointed Senior Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. She will continue as the Senior Minister of State in the Ministry of National Development, but relinquish her appointment as Senior Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications and Information.

Mr Chee Hong Tat will continue as the Senior Minister of State in the Ministry of Transport but relinquish his appointment as Senior Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Dr Koh Poh Koon will be appointed Senior Minister of State in the Ministry of Manpower and continue as the Senior Minister of State in the Ministry of Health.

Mr Tan Kiat How will be appointed Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications and Information. He will continue as the Minister of State in the Ministry of National Development, but relinquish his appointment as Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office.

Ms Rahayu Mahzam will be appointed Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Communications and Information and continue as Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Health.

ADDITIONAL RESPONSIBILITIES

Mrs Josephine Teo will also be appointed as Minister-in-charge of the Smart Nation Initiative, taking over from Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, and Minister-in-charge of the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore, taking over from Mr S Iswaran.

Mr Edwin Tong will also be appointed Deputy Chairman of the People’s Association, taking over from Mr Chan Chun Sing.

The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) has accepted the proposal for Mr Chee Hong Tat to join the NTUC, as Dr Koh Poh Koon will be returning to the Government full-time.

