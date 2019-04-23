Teo Chee Hean to step down after 10 years as DPM; to stay in Cabinet as Senior Minister

SINGAPORE: Mr Teo Chee Hean will be stepping down from the post of deputy prime minister (DPM) after 10 years, as part of a Cabinet reshuffle announced by the Prime Minister's Office on Tuesday (Apr 23).

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, 57, will be promoted to deputy prime minister on May 1. The current DPMs are Mr Teo, 64, and Tharman Shanmugaratnam, 62.

Mr Teo and Mr Tharman are to be appointed Senior Ministers and remain in the Cabinet. Mr Teo will also continue as Coordinating Minister for National Security.

Mr Teo said that the reshuffle was "another important step in our leadership renewal" in a statement on Tuesday.

"I would like to thank Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and our colleagues for their support over the 10 years since 1 April 2009 that I have had the privilege of serving as DPM," he said.

"I would like to congratulate Mr Heng Swee Keat as he assumes duties as DPM and wish him all the very best."

He added that he will continue to support the PM, Mr Heng and their colleagues in Cabinet.

"This is the Singapore way of ensuring smooth leadership transition, continuity and stability. Senior leaders make way in good time for the next generation, share their experience and help the next generation of leaders to succeed."



Mr Teo will also continue to head the Smart Nation and Digital Government Strategy Group, the National Security Coordination Secretariat, National Population and Talent Division and National Climate Change Secretariat.

He also stated his intent to stand in the next General Election, due to be held by early 2021.

"I also hope to continue to have the support of our Pasir Ris-Punggol residents to continue as their MP (Member of Parliament) at the next General Election," he said.



Mr Teo, who started his career in the Singapore Armed Forces, was elected to public office in 1992.

He has served as Minister for Home Affairs, Minister for Defence, Minister for Education, and Minister for the Environment, among other appointments.



The current change comes about a year after the previous reshuffle which saw many fourth generation ministers take on new portfolios.

