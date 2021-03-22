Selected Caltex stations to offer fast electric vehicle charging

SINGAPORE: Four Caltex service stations will soon offer fast charging for electric vehicles, in a partnership between SP Group and Chevron Singapore.

The four stations – at 3700 Yishun Ring Road, 78 Changi Road, 100 Jurong West Avenue 1 and 130 Dunearn Road – will have the chargers installed by the second quarter of this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"These Caltex service stations will be equipped with 50kW direct current (DC) fast chargers that can charge up an EV in 30 minutes, versus a few hours required by the more commonly available alternating current (AC) chargers," SP Group and Chevron said in a news release on Monday (Mar 22).

Three service stations will be equipped with one 50kW DC fast charger. The fourth, at Changi, will have two 50kW DC points that will allow charging up to a speed of 100kW, provided only one car is using the charging points.

The charging service will be incorporated into the SP Utilities mobile app. Drivers can use the app to check the availability of the nearest charging points, receive real-time updates on their charging sessions and make payment.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"SP and Caltex will study EV charging usage patterns and behaviour at the stations to refine and enhance accessibility and utilisation, and plan for more charging points and locations," said the companies.



"Our aim is to build Singapore’s largest public EV charging network and expand our integrated green mobility solutions," said SP Group CEO Stanley Huang.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said in his Budget speech in February that Singapore plans to encourage electric car adoption.



Advertisement

The Government will set aside S$30 million over the next five years for electric vehicle-related initiatives, such as improving charging infrastructure and installing charging points at private premises.



Singapore aims to have 60,000 charging points at public car parks and private premises by 2030, more than double its initial target of 28,000.