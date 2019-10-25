More than 100 arrested in CNB raids, 'cannabis chocolate' among drugs seized

SINGAPORE: A total of 138 suspected drug offenders were arrested in a recent islandwide operation by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), which also saw the seizure of various drugs and drug-related items including cannabis-infused candy.

In a news release on Friday (Oct 25), CNB said the operation started on Oct 21 and went on for four days, covering areas including Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Choa Chu Kang, Hougang, Punggol, Sengkang and Serangoon.

Supported by the Singapore Police Force, the operation uncovered drugs comprising 236g of new psychoactive substances, 99g of Ice, 34g of heroin, 30g of cannabis, 31 Erimin-5 tablets, 10 Ecstasy tablets and a small amount of ketamine.

In one raid on Oct 23, CNB officers seized about 7g of vegetable matter, believed to contain cannabis, as well as a packet of chocolate and another of strawberry taffy also believed to have been infused with cannabis.

Numerous drug-taking instruments were also seized.

The 25-year-old Singaporean woman who surrendered the items to officers was arrested during this raid at her home in Choa Chu Kang Loop.



Strawberry taffies, believed to be infused with cannabis, found by CNB during a raid at Choa Chu Kang Loop Oct 23, 2019. (Photo: CNB)

Officers then arrested a suspected drug trafficker at his home in Hong San Walk. The 22-year-old man, a Singapore permanent resident, surrendered a packet of about 12g of vegetable matter believed to contain cannabis and a packet of about 20g of vegetable matter mixed with tobacco.

A search conducted by the officers also turned up a digital weighing scale and an e-cigarette suspected of containing cannabis.

"CNB is aware that in various jurisdictions around the world, some have decriminalised or legalised cannabis, and they allow the sale of cannabis and/or products containing cannabis," the authority said.

"CNB would like to remind the public that it is an offence under the Misuse of Drug Act to bring into Singapore any product containing cannabis regardless of the amount of cannabis in the product."

