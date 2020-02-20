2 women arrested after S$30,000 worth of cannabis found in car

SINGAPORE: Two Malaysian women have been arrested after officers at Tuas Checkpoint found more than 3,000g of cannabis hidden in an arriving car on Wednesday (Feb 19).

The incident happened at about 4.40am, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a news release.

ICA officers conducted checks on the Malaysia-registered car and found two blocks of cannabis - weighing 2,017g - hidden in the rear passenger seat of the vehicle.

Two Malaysian women, aged 22 and 23, were "immediately placed under arrest" and the case was handed over to CNB, said the news release.

CNB officers conducted further checks, and found another 1,014g of cannabis in the car.

The cannabis seized is estimated to be worth about S$30,000, said the authorities. This is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 430 abusers for a week, they said.

Cannabis is a Class A controlled drug listed under Singapore’s Misuse of Drugs Act. The consumption, possession, trafficking, import or export of any controlled drugs is an offence.

