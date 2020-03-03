Driver arrested after S$27,000 worth of cannabis found in car at Tuas Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: A 24-year-old Malaysian was arrested after about S$27,000 worth of cannabis were found in a car at Tuas Checkpoint on Monday (Mar 2).

The driver of the Malaysia-registered car had looked "visibly nervous" at the Checkpoint, said Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in a joint rews release on Tuesday.

A search of the car subsequently revealed six bundles of cannabis hidden in various parts of the vehicle.

The cannabis weighed almost 2.4kg.

The man was arrested and the case was handed over to CNB for further investigation.

"The cannabis seized in this case is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 340 abusers for a week," said the authorities.

