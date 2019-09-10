Cannabis plants seized during CNB raid in Yishun

SINGAPORE: Two pots of cannabis plants were seized from a flat in Yishun during a raid by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Monday (Sep 9).

The raid was sparked by the discovery of glass apparatuses, suspected to used for smoking drugs, by Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers at SingPost Centre's parcel post section.

CNB officers then raided a residential unit in the vicinity of Yishun Street 31, the two agencies said in a joint news release.

The potted cannabis plants were found in a makeshift greenhouse.



View of interior of a makeshift greenhouse erected within a residential unit in the vicinity of Yishun Street 31. (Photo: CNB)

Authorities also seized more glass apparatuses, various equipment and instructions for the cultivation of cannabis plants.

Two suspected drug offenders, a 44-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman who are both Singaporeans, were arrested in the unit.



Investigations are ongoing, CNB and ICA said.

Equipment and instructions on cultivation of cannabis plants, within a residential unit in vicinity of Yishun Street 31, raided by CNB on Sep 9, 2019. (Photo: CNB)

View of area within a residential unit, where a makeshift greenhouse was erected for cultivation of cannabis plants, raided by CNB on Sep 9, 2019. (Photo: CNB)

Cannabis is a Class A controlled drug listed under Singapore’s Misuse of Drugs Act.

Anyone convicted of cultivating the cannabis plant can be jailed for up to 20 years and fined up to S$40,000.