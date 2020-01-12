Second driver arrested after fatal Cantonment Road accident

Accident along Cantonment Road
The accident scene along Cantonment road after police arrive on Sunday morning Jan 5, 2020.(Photo: Thomas Tan)
SINGAPORE: A second driver involved in the fatal accident along Cantonment Road that left a person dead has been arrested, the police said on Sunday (Jan 12).

The accident, which took place in the early hours of Jan 5, involved two cars and a power-assisted bicycle along Cantonment Road towards Keppel Road.

READ: 69-year-old woman on e-bike dies in car accident along Cantonment Road

The power-assisted bicycle rider, a 69-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

“One of the drivers, a 25-year-old man, was arrested for dangerous driving causing death,” the police had previously said.

Another driver, a 44-year-old woman, had left the scene before police arrived.

She was subsequently arrested on Jan 10 for "failing to render assistance", the police said on Sunday.

Investigations are ongoing.


