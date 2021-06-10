Cap of 5 people for social gatherings from Jun 14 as COVID-19 cases fall; dining-in may resume on Jun 21

Singapore will move back to Phase 3 (Heightened Alert) in two steps from Jun 14.

SINGAPORE: The limit on group sizes for social gatherings will be increased from two to five people from Jun 14, as Singapore begins to ease restrictions after a fall in the number of COVID-19 community cases.

Similarly, five distinct visitors per household daily will be allowed. Social gatherings should be limited to no more than two a day, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (Jun 10).

This is the first step in Singapore's plan to move back to Phase 3 (Heightened Alert) from Jun 14, the ministry announced.

More restrictions will be eased in the second step from Jun 21, when dining in can resume if the COVID-19 situation remains under control in the coming weeks.

On why dining-in will only be allowed later, co-chair of the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force Gan Kim Yong said that the Government wants to make sure that the situation is “stable” before allowing dining-in to resume.

“Dining is considered a high-risk activity because masks are off,” he said during a press conference.

F&B outlets must strictly observe at least 1m safe distancing between groups of diners of no more than five people, said MOH in a media release.



“We will be significantly stepping up enforcement and will take firmer enforcement action for any breaches," it added. "Patrons are reminded to keep their masks on at all times, except when eating or drinking.”

WEDDING RECEPTIONS, FITNESS AND TUITION CLASSES

Wedding receptions, which are currently not allowed, will be able to resume from Jun 21. For receptions with up to 100 attendees - including the wedding couple but excluding vendors - pre-event testing is required.

Gyms and fitness studios may also resume indoor sports activities with masks off from Jun 21, with safe distancing of at least 2m between individuals and at least 3m between groups of up to five people.

Sports classes - both indoors and outdoors - will be capped at 30 people including the instructor, in groups of no more than five people.

"Class participants may unmask if they are engaging in strenuous activities, although they are strongly encouraged to remain masked where possible to reduce the risk of transmission," said MOH.



In-person tuition and enrichment classes for those aged 18 and below will be allowed to resume from Jun 21 with enhanced safe management measures, which will be announced by the Education Ministry, MOH said.



ATTRACTIONS AND LIVE PERFORMANCES

Limits on event sizes will also be increased.

Live performances and spectator sports events may resume, with participants having to undergo pre-event testing if there are up to 250 attendees. Pre-event testing is not required for events with fewer than 50 people.

The operating capacity of attractions, including the two cruise pilots, that have received prior approval from the authorities will be increased from the current capacity of 25 per cent to 50 per cent. Museums and public libraries will also be allowed to operate at an increased operating capacity of 50 per cent.

To minimise the likelihood of large infection clusters, pre-event testing remains an “essential” measure to ensure that events can proceed safely for attendees, MOH said.

Congregational and other worship services, wedding receptions and marriage solemnisations with higher attendance are among events that will require such testing.

Congregational and other worship services may take place from Jun 14 with up to 250 attendees with pre-event testing. Such testing will not be required for worship activities with 50 or fewer attendees. Unmasking and singing or playing of wind instruments at live performances during worship services however may only resume from Jun 21.

Wedding receptions will be allowed to resume with up to 100 attendees, including the wedding couple but excluding vendors, with pre-event testing required for all attendees. For wedding receptions, up to 50 attendees, pre-event testing is required only for all members of the wedding party which has to be made up of up to 20 attendees including the wedding couple.

Marriage solemnisations in external venues may take place from Jun 14 with up to 250 attendees, including the wedding couple but excluding solemnisers and vendors with pre-event testing required for all attendees include the wedding couple.

For solemnisations involving 50 or fewer attendees, pre-event testing is not required. For marriage solemnisations held in the home, the hosting household will be able to invite up to five visitors, or have up to 10 attendees.



The easing of rules comes as the number of COVID-19 cases, both linked and unlinked, has fallen “progressively” over the last few weeks, Mr Gan said.

“Fewer clusters are emerging, and generally smaller clusters, our aggressive tracking and testing regimes have also allowed us to detect and ringfence potential cases, much earlier, slowing down, and limiting the transmission in the community,” he said.

