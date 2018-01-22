Car catches fire in Jurong after hitting railing

SINGAPORE: A car burst into flames on Jurong Canal Drive, closing the Jurong East Avenue 1 entrance to the Pan Island Expressway (PIE).

A photo circulating online showed the front of the silver sedan on fire, with thick black smoke rising into the sky.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the incident at about 3.40pm.

The fire was extinguished by SCDF personnel using a compressed air foam backpack. No injuries were reported, SCDF added.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed it against a railing. The car caught fire after that.

The Land Transport Authority said in a tweet at 4.19pm that the PIE entrance at Jurong East Avenue 1 was closed.

Accident on PIE (towards Tuas) at Jurong East Ave 1 Entrance. Jurong East Ave 1 Entrance closed — LTATrafficNews (@LTAtrafficnews) January 22, 2018

SCDF said in an advisory that most vehicle fires in Singapore occur while the vehicles are on the road and most fires are caused by ignition sources, such as overheating or electrical faults within the engine compartment.



To prevent vehicles from catching fire, SCDF reminded drivers to: