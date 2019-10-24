Car crashes into pillar at HDB block in Kent Road

SINGAPORE: A white car crashed into a pillar at an HDB block in Kent Road on Thursday (Oct 24).

The police said they were alerted at about 4.30pm to an accident involving a car and a van along the junction of Kent Road and Mergui Road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two people sustained minor injuries, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF). They declined to be taken to hospital.

Eyewitness Peter Ng told CNA he saw the white car collide with a white van in an accident.

The car later "shot across a small drain and smashed into a pillar", he added.

Photos of the incident show the white car with its front smashed into the pillar of an HDB block. Its back wheel is stuck in a small drain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police investigations are ongoing.