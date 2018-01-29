Woman crashes car into overhead bridge after being startled by cockroach

SINGAPORE: A 61-year-old woman crashed her car into the staircase of an overhead bridge in Jurong East after spotting a cockroach in her car.



Pictures circulating online show a red Mazda mounted on a kerb with a badly damaged front bumper.

According to the police, they were alerted at 7.30am on Friday (Jan 26) to the incident along Jurong East Central towards Science Centre Road.



Channel NewsAsia understands that the sight of a cockroach in the car startled the woman as she was driving, causing her to lose control of her car.



The driver is said to have sustained minor injuries. (Photo: Lucy Sammie Lee/Singapore GrabHitch Zone/Facebook)

The car mounted the kerb and crashed into the staircase at the foot of an overhead bridge, damaging the stairs.

The woman was conscious and suffered minor injuries. She was sent to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital for treatment.

Police investigations are ongoing.