Car crashes into glass panel of restaurant at Pickering Street

SINGAPORE: A 53-year-old woman was taken to the Singapore General Hospital on Thursday (Sep 13) after an accident along Pickering Street.



A video uploaded on the ROADS.sg Facebook page showed a Toyota mounting a kerb at the drop-off point in front of FIVE Square, a restaurant at 1 Pickering Street.

The car then abruptly accelerates before crashing into and shattering the outlet's glass facade.



Passers-by could be seen rushing to the aid of those in the car.

The injured woman, who was a passenger, was conscious when she was taken to hospital. The driver was unhurt.

Both the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the incident at 9.42am.

The restaurant’s regular opening time is at 10am, and FIVE Square's management told Channel NewsAsia that “business is operating as usual”.