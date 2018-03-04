Car crashes into lamp post along Guillemard Road, causing it to topple over

SINGAPORE: A car hit a lamp post along Guillemard Road on Saturday (Mar 3) afternoon, causing it to crash to the ground.

Police said they were alerted to an accident along Guillemard Road towards Nicoll Highway at 5.40pm, adding that no injuries were reported.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the man involved did not want to be taken to hospital.

Dashcam footage purportedly of the accident was uploaded online on Sunday by Facebook user Patrick Tan, with the caption "fast and furious".





In the video, a black car is seen going out of a control as it enters a bend, hitting the divider before crashing into a lamp post, which topples over, narrowly missing the car and an oncoming motorcycle.

Police investigations are on-going.