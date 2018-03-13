Car driver injured in early morning PIE crash

SINGAPORE: A 44-year-old woman was injured following a collision with a stationary lorry along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Tuesday (Mar 13).



Video footage of the incident circulating on social media shows a black car crashing into one of two stationary lorries that were parked in the right lane of the PIE in the direction of Tuas.

The video also shows that both lorries were displaying flashing arrows to divert traffic from the right-most lane.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force said they responded to the accident which took place after Eunos Road exit, at around 1.20am.

Police added that the woman, who was driving the black car, was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.



Police investigations are ongoing.



Channel NewsAsia has reached out to the Land Transport Authority (LTA) for comment.