3 taken to hospital after vehicle flips over in car crash along East Coast Parkway

SINGAPORE: Three people were taken to hospital after a traffic accident along East Coast Parkway (ECP) in the early hours of Saturday (Jan 9).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a road traffic accident along the ECP towards the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE) after Bedok South Exit on Jan 9 at about 2am.

The accident involved two cars, said the police.

Two women, aged 23 and 24, and a 25-year-old man were conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital, said the police.



A dashcam video circulating on social media shows a car crashing into the road divider, flipping over and landing on the other side of the road.

Debris is seen flying into the windscreen of a nearby car.

Police investigations are ongoing.

