Car-Free Sunday on Mar 25 to feature circus performers, safe riding circuit

SINGAPORE: Participants at the Car-Free Sunday on Mar 25 will be able to learn juggling and other tricks from circus performers and enjoy a complimentary health screening, among other activities.



On Car-Free Sundays, which are held on the last weekend of each month, roads in the Civic District are closed to vehicles for a series of activities for pedestrians and cyclists.



In a news release on Thursday (Mar 22), the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said that experienced circus performers from Bornfire Community Circus be at Esplanade Park to teach participants how to juggle and perform other tricks.



Free basic health screenings will be available at Connaught Drive, and members of the public can also learn to operate AED machines from the Singapore Heart Foundation’s volunteers.

In addition, participants can enjoy shoulder massages offered by the Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped mobile massage team, they said.



Cyclists and personal mobility device users can learn safe riding practices under a new safe riding programme by the Land Transport Authority.

Trainers will guide riders through a training circuit where they can practise skills to ride safely and learn the new rules and code of conduct under the Active Mobility Act, the press release said.



Cyclists who cycle to work from LoveCycling SG will also be there to give tips and advice on cycle-commuting routes for those who want to try peddling to work.



Over at the Telok Ayer Conservation Area, those up for a bit of nostalgia will get to enjoy oldies from the 50s and 60s, ancient folk songs, and traditional Chinese opera performance by TAS Theatre, a non-profit performing arts company, at the pavilion of Chong Wen Ge.

There will also be a group sing-along session, according to URA.

Free trishaw rides will also be available, with the route passing iconic landmarks such as the Esplanade and Fullerton Hotel. The three-wheelers will be manned by volunteers from Cycling Without Age and cycling groups, but participants can also choose to ride them personally, URA said, adding that priority will be given to the less mobile and the elderly.



Bike-sharing company ofo will continue to provide bicycles for the public to use for free, URA added.





