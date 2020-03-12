Car catches fire along ECP during morning peak hour
SINGAPORE: A car caught fire along the East Coast Parkway (ECP) during the rush hour period on Thursday morning (Mar 12).
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to a fire along the ECP towards the city at about 8.45am.
The fire, which took place before the Fort Road exit, was extinguished by SCDF, said the authority.
A hose reel, two compressed air foam backpacks and an extinguisher were used to put out the fire.
No injuries were reported, said SCDF, adding that the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Photos and video of the incident circulating online showed a black sedan with its boot popped open and its front on fire. Flames and plumes of black smoke were seen coming from the car.
The Land Transport Authority (LTA) warned about an accident along the ECP (towards City) in a tweet at about 8.30am.
In subsequent tweets the authority warned motorists to avoid lanes four, five and six.
