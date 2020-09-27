Car engulfed in flames at Tampines junction

SINGAPORE: Firefighters put out a blaze that engulfed a car on Sunday (Sep 27) evening.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the fire at the junction of Tampines Avenue 2 and Tampines Street 23 at about 8.50pm.



Firefighters extinguished the blaze with a water jet. The driver and passenger got out of the car before the SCDF team arrived and there were no reported injuries.



View of the car in flames. (Photo: Sam Ong)

The cause of fire is under investigation, said SCDF.

Footage of the incident shared on social media showed the car engulfed in flames with smoke billowing from the vehicle while other motorists looked on.

The video also showed several SCDF firefighters at the scene as well as other personnel who directed traffic.



Tampines resident Sam Ong told CNA that he was in his flat when he heard a loud bang.

When he stepped out to investigate, he said the driver and passenger had already alighted from the vehicle.

"I could see a small fire at the dashboard of the passenger side. The couple stood beside the car for a short while and walked to the side of the road," said Mr Ong.

The fire was extinguished with a water jet. (Photos: Sam Ong)

After reporting the incident to the police, Mr Ong said he noticed two men who tried to put out the blaze using a fire extinguisher. However, the fire grew bigger and the men were cautioned to stay away by a police officer who had arrived at the scene.



