Driver believed to be missing after car overturns in Sengkang

SINGAPORE: A car overturned in an accident in Sengkang on Monday (Jul 9) but when medics rushed there, they found no one at the scene.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it responded to an accident along 20 Rivervale Drive at 5.13pm on Monday (Jul 9).

"Upon arrival, SCDF could not find anyone at scene," it said.



Police said the accident only involved the car and that investigations are ongoing.

It is understood that the driver of the car is missing and police are still searching for the driver.



SCDF said that it "could not find anyone at scene" upon arrival at Rivervale Drive. (Photo: Leow Rong Sheng)

An eyewitness, 28-year-old Leow Rong Sheng, said that he was at home when he heard an unusually loud bang and saw a car overturned on the road opposite his flat.



The insurance agent said he immediately called the ambulance and went down to take a look.

"The ambulance arrived, but there were no casualties at the scene," Mr Leow said.

"According to one man whom I believe witnessed the accident, he said that there were two people in the overturned car and they fled the scene after escaping from the car.



"That same man stayed till the police arrived to provide information on what he saw."



He added that the ambulance took only five to six minutes to reach the accident scene.