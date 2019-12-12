Car overturns on Havelock Road, police investigating

SINGAPORE: Police are investigating an accident which resulted in a car overturning along Havelock Road on Thursday (Dec 12).



In photos online, a red car, believed to be an Alfa Romeo, was seen overturned next to a bus bay. Parts of the car were seen strewn on the street, including a tyre.



A car overturned on Havelock Road on Dec 12, 2019. (Photo: Facebook/SG Road Vigilante)

Police said they were alerted at about 12.50pm to an accident along Havelock Road towards Upper Pickering Street.



The driver refused to be taken to hospital, the police said.

Investigations are ongoing.

