Extended grace period for short-term parking as deliveries increase during circuit breaker period

SINGAPORE: The grace period for short-term parking at Housing Board (HDB) and Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) car parks with the electronic parking system (EPS) will be extended to 20 minutes to facilitate the increased volume of deliveries during the “circuit breaker” period.



This will give sufficient time for motorists, especially those providing delivery services, to park their vehicles and deliver their goods, HDB and URA said in a joint media release on Friday (Apr 17).



The grace period extension will be effective immediately and last until May 31 to cater to the demand for delivery services, while allowing sufficient time for transition as demand for deliveries gradually eases.



Motorists who park their vehicles beyond the grace period will continue to pay parking fees for the full duration, including the first 20 minutes, when they exit the car parks.



Previously, motorists were given a grace period of 10 minutes at HDB's and URA's EPS car parks. Motorists who exit the car parks within the grace period will not be charged parking fees.



With the implementation of stricter safe distancing measures to minimise the further spread of COVID-19, HDB and URA said more Singapore residents have turned to online services for food, groceries and other essential goods as they stay at home. This has caused an increase in demand for delivery services.



“We seek motorists’ cooperation to carry out their activities speedily and not to linger at any location longer than necessary, in view of the safe distancing measures.”



