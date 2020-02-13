Man arrested for series of car rental scams

SINGAPORE: A 43-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a series of car rental scams.

Police said on Thursday (Feb 13) that they received three reports between Dec 24, 2019 and Feb 11, 2020 from victims who claimed that they had been cheated by an online seller who advertised cars for rental at discounted rates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After the victims made payments, the man became uncontactable.

Police were able to establish the identity of the suspect through investigations and arrested him on Wednesday.

The man will be charged on Friday for cheating. If found guilty, he could be jailed up to 10 years and fined.