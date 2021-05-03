Caregivers for persons under COVID-19 quarantine considered on a 'case-by-case' basis: MOH

SINGAPORE: Individuals under COVID-19 quarantine can submit a request to have a caregiver accompany them during their quarantine period, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

The requests are considered on a case-by-case basis “depending on the person under quarantine’s extenuating circumstances”, the ministry added.

This includes instances where the person serving quarantine is elderly, a minor or has a medical condition and hence unable to look after themselves.

As of Apr 26, the Health Ministry said it had approved 23 requests for caregivers to look after persons under quarantine.



MOH was responding to CNA’s queries regarding Case 62373, who was among the new cases reported on Apr 24.



He had requested to take care of his mother, who had been placed on quarantine from Apr 16 to 30 at a government facility after she was identified as a close contact of two COVID-19 cases who were on the same flight.

The request was approved as his elderly mother has a medical condition, MOM said. He moved into the same room as her on Apr 16, where he had remained. The man’s parents, who had both arrived from India, also tested positive for the disease.



The man developed a blocked nose on Apr 23 and reported it. He was taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) the next day, and later confirmed to be infected. His serological test has come back negative, indicating a likely current infection.

In its response to CNA, MOH said persons under quarantine should not come into contact with other people in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Those "belonging to the same household may serve their quarantine order at home together “as they bear similar risks”, it added.

“However, if persons under quarantine have household members who are not close contacts of COVID-19 cases, (they) have to serve out their quarantine order in a government quarantine facility,” the ministry said. “This is to ensure the wellbeing of their household members.”

In cases where the request is approved, caregivers must agree and adhere to several requirements.

This includes remaining contactable throughout the quarantine period, monitor both the person under quarantine’s and their own health status, report symptoms immediately and observe good personal hygiene.

Caregivers are currently not required to be vaccinated, MOH added.

