MOM investigating cases of maids being 'sold' on Carousell

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is investigating cases of maids being "marketed inappropriately" on online marketplace Carousell.

"MOM is aware of cases where foreign domestic workers (FDWs) are being marketed inappropriately on the online buying and selling site, Carousell," MOM said in a Facebook post on Friday (Sep 14).

Advertisement

The ministry added that it has arranged for such listings to be taken down.

Carousell user "maid.recruitment" posted listings showing several domestic workers from Indonesia, along with their names and ages.

The account has since removed such listings.

"Advertising FDWs like commodities is unacceptable and an offence under Section 11(1)(c) of the Employment Agencies Act, which states that an employment agency should not act in a manner likely to be detrimental to the interests of its clients," said MOM.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Any agency found guilty could receive demerit points and have its licence suspended or revoked, said the ministry, adding that it expects agencies to be "responsible and exercise sensitivity when marketing their services".

Offenders can be fined up to S$80,000 and/or jailed for up to two years.

Anyone who uses the services provided by an unlicensed agency can also be fined up to S$5,000.



The ministry reminded the public to use only MOM-licensed employment agencies and to check that the company they engage is registered and legal.



Channel NewsAsia has reached out to Carousell for comments.



