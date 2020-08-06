Teenagers arrested over Carousell scams involving sale of computer parts and gaming PCs

SINGAPORE: Two teenagers were arrested on Tuesday (Aug 4) for allegedly cheating Carousell customers of more than S$5,000.



The police said they received several reports between March and July from victims who said they were cheated when purchasing computer parts and “high-end” gaming personal computers on Carousell.



After making payments to the seller via cash on delivery or bank transfers, the victims said they received items which were of a lower specification. Some victims also received items that were not working.



More than 10 victims were cheated of more than S$5,000. (Image: Singapore Police Force)

Officers from the Commercial Affairs Department identified the two teenagers after investigations and through collaboration with Carousell.



Preliminary investigations found that the pair is believed to have cheated more than 10 victims of more than S$5,000, the police said.



Police investigations are ongoing. If found guilty of cheating, they face up to 10 years’ jail and a fine.



The police advised members of the public to exercise caution when making online purchases.

They should opt for buyer protection by using in-built payment options that release payment to the seller only upon delivery. Whenever possible, buyers should also avoid making advance payments or direct bank transfers to the seller.



The teenagers were arrested on Aug 4, 2020. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit scamalert.sg or call the anti-scam hotline at 1800-722 6688.



Anyone with information on such scams may call the police hotline at 1800-255 0000 or submit information online.

