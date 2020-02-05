Man arrested for carrying knife near City Hall MRT station

SINGAPORE: A 21-year-old man has been arrested after he was found with a knife near City Hall MRT station slightly after midnight on New Year's Day.

At about 12.15am on Jan 1, officers from the Public Transport Security Command conducted a check on two men along North Bridge Road, said the Singapore Police Force on Wednesday (Feb 5).

"One of the men attempted to run away but was subsequently detained," said the police.

"Following a search, a knife was found in his possession and he was placed under arrest," they added.

The man will be charged in court on Thursday for carrying an offensive weapon in a public place.

If convicted, he may be jailed for up to three years and caned at least six strokes.

