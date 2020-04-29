EverFresh shampoo found to contain harmful amount of allergens: CASE study

SINGAPORE: An EverFresh shampoo has been found to contain three times the allowed limit of certain chemicals, potentially exposing consumers to skin allergies.

In a media release by the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) on Wednesday (Apr 29), the consumer watchdog said it had commissioned a test on 25 shampoos sold in Singapore for allergy-causing substances.

It emerged that a 500ml bottle of EverFresh Anti-Dandruff Shampoo had more than three times the regulatory limit for methylisothiazolinone (MIT) and methylchloroisothiazolinone (CMIT).

MIT and CMIT are widely used as preservatives to inhibit bacterial growth in liquid cosmetic personal care products.

Exposure to high concentration of these substances, however, may lead to skin sensitisation, said CASE.

Prolonged exposure can cause skin irritation and allergic skin reactions, it added.

"Consumers who have purchased or are using EverFresh Anti-dandruff Shampoo 500ml are advised to stop using it and to dispose of it immediately," said CASE.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA), which has been alerted to the findings, directed relevant importers on Mar 6 to stop sales and recall the product from the market, it added.

Images provided by CASE of the shampoo indicate that it is from batch number RJ1911001, with a manufacturing date of Nov 7, 2019, and an expiry date of Nov 6, 2022.

EverFresh Anti-Dandruff Shampoo 500ml. (Photo: CASE)

TEST ON 25 SHAMPOOS

CASE said in the release that it commissioned the test on 25 shampoos sold in Singapore for MIT, CMIT and 1,4-dioxane "given that shampoo is an essential hair care product used by many".

"This is in line with CASE’s efforts to protect the interest of consumers in the area of product safety and standards."

The samples for the test were purchased at random from pharmacies, neighbourhood convenience/value stores as well as popular e-commerce websites.

Under health product regulations, the allowed concentration for MIT and CMIT for preservative use in rinse-off cosmetic products such as shampoos is 15 parts per million (ppm) weight for weight (w/w), with 1,4-dioxane being a prohibited ingredient.

No traces of 1,4-dioxane were found in any of the 25 shampoos.

The EverFresh shampoo, however, was found to have exceeded the regulatory limit for MIT and CMIT by more than three times at 53.01 ppm (w/w).