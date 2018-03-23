CASE issues consumer alerts regarding closure of two car dealers

SINGAPORE: The Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) on Friday (Mar 23) issued consumer alerts regarding the closure of two car dealers, Apex Car and Novelty Auto.



On its website, the association said it received a total of nine complaints in total regarding the closure of both car dealers.



Five of those were for Apex Car, which was located at 61 Ubi Avenue 2. Consumers reported that the company promised to deliver their cars to them in late February or early March, but the dealer vacated its premises and cannot be reached.



The customers had paid deposits for the cars, which totalled about S$206,000.

The other four complaints were lodged against Novelty Auto, which was located at 10 Kaki Bukit Road 2. The business was registered in July last year.



Similarly, consumers reported that the dealer promised to deliver their cars within a few months, but has since vacated its premises and is now uncontactable. Deposits totalling about S$98,000 had been paid by the customers.



Advertisement

Advertisement

CASE said that affected consumers may approach them for further assistance.



"Consumers who suspect that fraud is involved should report such cases to the police," it added.