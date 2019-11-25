Karz Automobile still operational, CASE to continue resolving customer complaints

SINGAPORE: A car dealer previously reported to have suddenly closed by the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) is still operational at a different address, the consumer watchdog said on Monday (Nov 25).

On Friday, CASE issued an alert regarding the sudden closure of two car dealers Universe Motoring and Karz Automobile, with customers losing about S$331,600.



But the watchdog said on Monday that Karz had reached out to them clarified that it is still operational at another location in the same building and not at their registered address.



VACATED PREMISES

In a statement on Monday, CASE said it wrote to Karz Automobile after receiving complaints from customers alleging that the dealer had not honoured cheques issued and did not transfer ownership of vehicles sold.

The address that CASE used was Karz Automobile's official address registered with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) at 31 West Coast Highway, #01-30, Singapore 117864 - which is also the address stated in its invoices, website, and advertisements.

CASE also wrote to the company via the official email address and called the office line.

"But there were no replies to our letters, emails or calls, and no notification from them that they had moved," the watchdog said.

Following this, CASE sent staff to Karz Automobile's official registered address to verify if it was still operating at the premises.

"We found that the unit had been vacated and that Karz Automobile is not operating from that unit," said CASE.

"Under the Companies Act, companies must have a registered office within Singapore to which all communications and notices may be addressed."

The company reached out to CASE through its lawyers after the statement on Friday, saying it is still operational at "another location in the building".

"This is the first time Karz Automobile has informed CASE that they are still operational but from another location," the watchdog added.

"Notwithstanding that, CASE understands from consumers that their complaints remain unresolved. This is of concern to CASE as the amount of potential losses to consumers is substantial.

"Since Karz Automobile is still operational, CASE expects them to honour their contractual obligations towards their customers. CASE will continue to engage Karz Automobile to resolve all outstanding consumer complaints."