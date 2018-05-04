'Cash or body': Man sentenced to two months’ jail for blackmailing woman over nude photos

The 44-year-old man had obtained the photos from the victim’s ex-boyfriend, who had made a post on social networking site Alamak offering the photos to users.

SINGAPORE: A 44-year-old man was sentenced to two months’ jail on Friday (May 4) for threatening to disseminate the nude photos of a woman unless she paid him off with either cash or sexual favours.

Alexandra Chan Chee Meng had obtained the photos from the victim’s ex-boyfriend, who had taken the photos while he and the victim were in a relationship, according to court documents.

Advertisement

The couple broke up in January 2015.

In June that year, the ex-boyfriend, who cannot be named due to a gag order, uploaded the photos on the Internet. He also made a post on social networking site Alamak that he had nude pictures to share, and invited users to contact him privately.

Chan responded to the post, and the ex-boyfriend sent him the photographs of the victim.

The ex-boyfriend also gave Chan the victim’s mobile phone number, and suggested that Chan try and coax the victim into performing oral sex on him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

'CASH OR BODY' IN RETURN FOR DELETING PHOTOS

According to the documents, Chan initiated contact with the victim through WeChat on Sept 23, 2015, the same day he received the photos. He sent her the nude photos, with edits made to cover her private parts.

Chan also sent a photograph of the victim performing oral sex, and commented that “looking at your this photo got me feel something”.

He also asked her repeatedly to meet with him.

From Sep 2015 to Feb 2016, Chan texted the victim repeatedly in a bid to seek her attention. However, she either ignored him or excused herself by saying she was having exams.

In April 2016, he resumed the texts, using the Line mobile application, and sent the victim two photos of her nude upper body.

The victim told Chan that she would lodge a report, and that she wanted her photos back. In response, Chan texted: “What can you offer me to take it (the photos) back? Cash or body.”

When the victim asked how much cash he wanted, Chan asked her to meet him at a hotel that night before he would tell her. He also later threatened to send the photos to other men.

In May that year, the victim lodged a police report against Chan and her ex-boyfriend.

For distributing the nude photos, the victim’s ex-boyfriend has since been sentenced to two months’ jail.

Chan, who pleaded guilty to one count of criminal intimidation, could have been jailed up to two years and fined.