Cash vending machine stunt at Raffles Place cut short after hundreds turn up

SINGAPORE: Turn up at 12pm at Raffles Place and pay S$3 into a box to get S$50 in return was the premise of what seemed to be a publicity stunt on Wednesday (Feb 28).

But the excitement of the afternoon ended after an hour, as hundreds of people had gathered in hopes of getting free money, resulting in the organiser calling a halt to proceedings.

Hundreds showed up at Raffles Place for the 3 dollar baller machine on Wednesday (Feb 28). (Photo: Christy Yip)

The crowd, that was jostling and shoving around the box, was asked to disperse at 12.45pm by the organiser, who was previously seen talking to two uniformed police officers for about 10 minutes.

The organiser claimed that she was told to stop by the police.

“I’m very sorry but because the police is already here, we have to stop the activation. It’s very unfortunate that we cannot continue so for your safety, please slowly disperse from this location,” the organiser told the disappointed crowd.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police were seen at Raffles Place, where hundreds turned up to try their luck at the 3 dollar baller cash vending machine. (Photo: Christy Yip)

Earlier that morning at 11.30am, about 300 people were seen lining up in front of the cash vending machine, called #3dollarballer on its website, that was stationed just outside Chevron House.

At 11.45am, efforts were made by the organiser to move the box to the pavement by Battery Road - triggering a mad rush as crowds surged forward to follow the money booth.

Hundreds turned up for the 3 dollar baller machine at Raffles Place on Wednesday (Feb 28). (Photo: Christy Yip)

Then at 12pm, the box was shifted once more to the grass patch in front of Chevron House where the crowd grew in strength.

The first person to successfully feed the machine S$3 to receive her S$50 was 30-year-old Ms Kate Koh.

The first successful person to feed S$3 into the machine for S$50 on Wednesday (Feb 28) at Raffles Place. (Photo: Christy Yip)

“I work around here and my colleague told me about this event happening. I was quite lucky because I was standing near the area the box moved to,” she said.

Channel NewsAsia saw six people successfully try the cash vending machine.







Another man who got his chance, Mr Jeffrey Yao, said he only followed the crowd after seeing the box.

"I was just passing by, so I didn’t know what was going on. I queued for about 20 minutes to get the S$50," the 74-year-old said.

A man with the S$50 note he got from the cash vending machine. (Photo: Christy Yip)

Teenager June Yeo did not get her chance, however. She waited for about an hour in line.

"It’s quite sad that I didn’t manage to get (the money). But I think this kind of thing is good because who doesn’t want free money?" said the 16-year-old.

Another teenager who did not want to be named told Channel NewsAsia that the crowd scared him. “All this pushing and shoving, I’m wondering now if it is worth it,” he said.

Mr Ash Low, 28, turned up only because he wanted to find out who is behind the stunt after finding out about it on Instagram.

"I think it is quite interesting as they haven't revealed who is behind this so I want to find out," Mr Low said, adding that he had intended to spend the entire lunch time here.



"We wanted to come early at first because we were not sure how it was going to turn out. But looks like there is a very big turn out."



The 3 dollar baller cash vending machine gives out a S$50 note for every S$3 inserted. (Photo: Christy Yip)

The promotion, which has gained prominence on social media, was due to make another appearance at 313@Somerset this afternoon, according to its website. It appeared on Orchard Road on Tuesday between 5pm and 8pm.



However, a post uploaded to the campaign's Instagram page said the organiser would "no longer push through" with Wednesday's second instalment "as all the S$50 notes (have been) fully redeemed".

"Watch this space tomorrow to see what S$3 can get you!" the post added.

(Photo: Christy Yip)

The machine is actually a man inside the box handing out a S$50 note whenever someone feeds S$3 in.



Channel NewsAsia has reached out to the police for more information.