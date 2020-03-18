In pictures: Crowds, traffic jams as last JB commuters enter Singapore ahead of Malaysia's COVID-19 travel restrictions

One of the world's busiest border crossings, the Causeway saw hours-long queues as people tried to enter Singapore from Johor Bahru in the final hours before Malaysia's travel restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 came into force on Wednesday (Mar 18).

For the next two weeks, Malaysia will bar citizens from going overseas and foreigners from entering the country, part of a movement control order that was announced by Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday night, amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.



Traffic on the Causeway, as seen from Singapore on Mar 17, 2020, several hours before Malaysia's travel restrictions came into effect. (Photo: Hanidah Amin)

Outside JB Sentral in Johor Bahru, traffic heading towards Singapore slowed to a near-standstill in the hours before the restrictions came into force.





Pedestrians, some carrying large suitcases, were seen walking across the Causeway to Singapore as well.

Traffic on the Causeway remained gridlocked past midnight, and an ambulance, with sirens wailing, was seen trying to make its way through the traffic.

Outside Woodlands Checkpoint in Singapore, those who had made the crossing were seen trying to get on public buses or waiting by the kerb for private transport.



Commuters boarding a bus outside Singapore's Woodlands Checkpoint shortly after midnight Wednesday (Mar 18). (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

Commuters boarding a bus for Queen Street, after arriving in Singapore ahead of Malaysia's new travel restrictions. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

People at Woodlands Checkpoint waiting for private transport after crossing the Causeway ahead of Malaysia's new travel restrictions. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

Outside Singapore's Woodlands Checkpoint shortly after midnight Wednesday (Mar 18), after Malaysia's new travel restrictions came into force. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

By 2am, the traffic on the Causeway had dwindled significantly, with mostly heavy vehicles left awaiting entry into Singapore.

