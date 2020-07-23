Secondary schools, JCs may resume 'lower-risk' CCAs and other school activities: MOE

SINGAPORE: Starting next Monday (Jul 27), secondary schools, junior colleges and the Millennia Institute may resume “lower-risk” co-curricular activities (CCAs) and other school activities with safe management measures in place, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said.

Following the progressive resumption of school activities over the last two months, it is now “timely to safely resume other important aspects of school life”, the ministry said in a press release issued on Thursday.

For primary schools, such activities will resume only at a later date, once MOE is able to assess the progress for the older students, it said.



"CCA experiences and school activities are important elements of our students’ holistic development. They provide our students more opportunities and platforms to explore their passion, build friendships, and develop character and resilience," MOE said.



HIGH-RISK ACTIVITIES REMAIN SUSPENDED

Secondary schools, JCs and the Millenia Institute can decide when CCAs and other activities will resume, while also ensuring that the workload of teachers and students remain manageable, the ministry said.



Safe management measures will have to be in place, such as having a maximum of 20 students per activity and where possible, fixing the composition of participants to minimise inter-mingling.

Within the activity, groups of five can interact “more closely”.

This may require adjustments to game formats and rules, the ministry said.

“For example, there can be a group of five students in a computer club working on a software programme, four students playing doubles for table tennis, or a two vs two basketball game,” it said.

As modified game rules will apply, students will be at least 1m apart, even for physical activities.

Schools will also continue to screen all visitors, including coaches and instructors, for flu-like symptoms such as fever and cough, and ensure that they comply with all safe management measures.



Some activities will remain suspended, including those that require a high level of body contact like taekwondo sparring. Other activities that involve "high exposure to aerosol and splatters" such as the playing of wind instruments or choir, inter-mingling of students between schools and activities held at external venues will also remain suspended.

There are no mandated timelines for CCA resumption, the ministry said. It will monitor the situation and review plans "in tandem with the national posture".

“For example, if community transmission continues to be under control, we can move to games that are five vs five, with modified rules to ensure physical distancing,” it said.



"We will also provide the necessary support to our schools, educators and students, as more aspects of school life gradually resume."



