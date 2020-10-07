Local firm CCL Impex fined for illegally importing 900kg of fresh vegetables and processed food

SINGAPORE: Local company CCL Impex was fined S$3,600 on Wednesday (Oct 7) for illegally importing fresh vegetables and processed food.

In September 2019, officers from the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) detected about 387.5kg of undeclared and under-declared fresh fruits and vegetables and about 506.7kg of undeclared and under-declared processed food in several consignments imported from Malaysia.

All the illegal consignments were seized, SFA said in a media release.

Illegally imported vegetables are of unknown sources and pose a food safety risk if unregulated or excessive pesticides are used, the agency said.

"The long-term ingestion of excessive pesticide residues through the consumption of vegetables that have been subjected to pesticide abuse could lead to adverse health effects," SFA said.

“In Singapore, food imports must meet SFA’s requirements and food safety standards. Food can only be imported by licensed importers, and every consignment must be declared and accompanied with a valid import permit.”

Those found guilty of illegally importing fresh fruits and vegetables face a fine of up to S$10,000, a jail term not exceeding three years, or both.

If found guilty of illegally importing processed food, offenders face a fine of up to S$1,000 and in the case of a subsequent conviction, a fine not exceeding S$2,000.