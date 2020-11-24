CDCs are the 'crucial bridge' between residents and Government: PM Lee

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said this as he witnessed the Central Singapore CDC’s 10th Appointment Ceremony.

SINGAPORE: Community Development Councils (CDCs) are the “crucial bridge” between the Government and the residents in Singapore, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong as he witnessed the Central Singapore CDC’s 10th Appointment Ceremony on Tuesday (Nov 24).

“CDCs ... are the crucial bridge between residents and the Government. You are eyes and ears on the ground, helping us identify where residents are being under-served. You are also our hands and legs, mobilising the community, resources, partners, to implement programmes to bridge these gaps, meet these needs,” he said.

“By bringing together the community to take care of the vulnerable and needy, and to do good for others, CDCs help deepen our sense of responsibility for one another."

Mr Lee added: “This personal connection that you create, delivering government services with a human face and a human touch, not only helps us to respond quickly and effectively to residents in times of need, but also to build the spirit of a caring society in Singapore.”

Tuesday’s ceremony was held virtually, with 62 district councillors appointed for the 10th council term.

In September, Ms Denise Phua was sworn in for her third term as mayor of the Central Singapore District. Members of Parliament Darryl David, Chong Kee Hiong and Saktiandi Supaat were named as vice-chairmen in July.

Guest of Honour, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at Central Singapore CDC’s virtual 10th Council Appointment Ceremony. (Photo: Central Singapore CDC)

DOING A LOT OF “GOOD WORK”

The Central Singapore CDC has been “especially successful” as a bridge between the Government and Singaporeans, said Mr Lee, noting that it has “grown from strength to strength” under Ms Phua.

It has built a “strong core” of volunteers and partners, setting up more than 50 community programmes with the support of “committed” corporate donors, through schemes such as the SkillsFuture Advice workshop for residents and the national-level CDC Student Meals programmes and CDC Voucher Schemes.

Central Singapore CDC “redoubled” its effort during COVID-19, added Mr Lee, with programmes to support residents in need and to raise awareness of COVID-19 measures.

“So Central Singapore CDC is doing a lot of good work. COVID-19 or not, we need institutions like Central Singapore CDC, to help hold our society together, to help strengthen our bonds with one another and set the right tone for us to want to help one another and care for each other," he said.

Central Singapore CDC “must remain relevant” now more than ever, said Ms Phua, who also spoke at Tuesday’s ceremony.

It must “actively aggregate needs, to build capability, to build networks, and connect these needs, these networks, these resources to the needs”, so that society will “emerge stronger, not weaker”, she said.