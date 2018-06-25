CDL Group CEO Sherman Kwek makes a splash to raise S$180,000 for charity

SINGAPORE: City Developments Limited (CDL) Group CEO Sherman Kwek made a splash for charity at the Assisi Fun Day 2018 on Sunday (Jun 24), helping to raise more than S$180,000 for charity through his lone efforts at the dunking machine.



The charity segment raised S$183,846 from CDL's business partners and visitors to the carnival, with the funds going towards Assisi Hospice's patients who need palliative care and their families.



Advertisement

Guests at the event who successfully dunked Mr Kwek included Education Minister Ong Ye Kung and Temasek Holdings chief executive Ho Ching, who is also patron of the hospice.







In 2017, Mr Kwek also went the extra mile by peddling on a trishaw to raise S$76,378.

This year's event, co-organised by CDL and Millennium & Copthorne Hotels (M&C), attracted about 10,000 visitors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Assisi Hospice is aiming to raise S$1 million from the event. There were more than 150 stalls at the carnival, which was held at SJI International on Thomson Road.

