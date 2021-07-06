Watch live: Ministers address 'false allegations' on CECA, FTAs in Parliament

SINGAPORE: Health Minister Ong Ye Kung and Manpower Minister Tan See Leng are speaking in Parliament on Tuesday (Jul 6) to address "false allegations" surrounding free trade agreements and the Singapore-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA).

Their ministerial statements can be viewed live on CNA's YouTube channel. The statements will be open to debate after they are delivered.

Advertisement

Advertisement





In a Facebook post last Thursday, Mr Ong said he and Mr Tan will explain "how vital" FTAs are to Singapore and how they work.

Mr Ong, a former trade negotiator, also referred to two recent incidents of “verbal and physical assaults on Indians”. He said this was “disturbing and not reflective of what Singaporeans are”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Without specifying the incidents, Mr Ong said they occurred amid an “undercurrent of sentiment against immigrant Indians over the past two years”.

“There are concerns from Singaporeans that need to be addressed, but the unhappiness is also fuelled in no small part by false allegations by the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) about how the Singapore-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) has given Indian PMEs a free hand to come here to work,” he wrote.