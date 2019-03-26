Nearly 2kg of heroin seized, 7 suspects arrested in CNB operation

SINGAPORE: Seven suspected drug offenders were arrested and a "large assortment of drugs" was seized in an operation conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Monday night (Mar 25).

The drugs seized included 1.94kg of heroin, 291g of Ice, 34g of ketamine, 5g of cannabis, 838 Erimin-5 tablets and three ecstasy tablets. They are worth about S$179,000, said CNB.



Advertisement

The seven people arrested, all Singaporeans, are aged between 29 and 65.

The first suspect, a 60-year-old suspected drug trafficker, was arrested in the vicinity of Jalan Kukoh near Havelock road. CNB said its officers found 300 Ermin-5 tablets and S$6,800 in cash on him.



They later searched his residential unit in the same area, where they recovered 952g of heroin, 92g of Ice, 34g of ketamine and 87 Erimin-5 tablets.



A 65-year-old suspected drug abuser was arrested when he arrived at the unit while officers were there.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Follow-up investigations led officers to another residential unit at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10.

Officers had to use force to gain access to the unit, and they arrested a 48-year-old man inside.

Before this, the man was spotted throwing drugs down the rubbish chute, said CNB. Officers searched through the rubbish chute and recovered 986g of heroin, 190g of Ice and 369 Erimin-5 tablets.

Heroin recovered from a unit in Jalan Kukoh, in a CNB operation on Mar 25, 2019. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

Four more suspects were caught in Ang Mo Kio.

Two of them were arrested inside a car at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Street 41 and 42. Three small packets of Ice were recovered.

The other two suspects were arrested in a car in the vicinity of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10. A total of 82 Erimin-5 tablets, three ecstasy tablets, 20 unknown tablets, 5g of cannabis, 4g of Ice and S$3,550 in cash were recovered from the vehicle, said CNB.



Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing.



CNB said 1.94kg of heroin is sufficient to feed the addiction of 924 abusers for a week, while 291g of Ice is sufficient to feed the addiction of 166 abusers for a week.

