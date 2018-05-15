Century Square mall to reopen in June, house returning label M)phosis

SINGAPORE: Century Square will reopen on Jun 6 following a S$60 million makeover, its operator AsiaMalls said in a statement on Tuesday (May 15).

With a new façade and interior design, the refurbished mall, located in Tampines, will feature the return of homegrown fashion label M)phosis, more food options and more than 50 per cent new tenants.

Advertisement

The mall was closed in September for refurbishment works.

Shoppers will be able to choose from 45 dining choices, up from 30 previously. This includes chicken rice chain Boon Tong Kee's first outlet in a shopping mall , a new concept by Eighteen Chefs called The Meathouse, hotpot restaurant Hai Di Lao and Two Hana, a new fusion cafe concept by Seoul Garden.

The reopening of the mall will also see the return of M)phosis, once Singapore’s more successful home-grown fashion labels, after a two-year hiatus.

M)phosis, known for its signature contemporary and clean-cut designs, had shut its stores in Singapore in 2015.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other new tenants to the mall include cinema operator Filmgarde, speciality kitchenware store ToTT, 24-hour gym Gymmboxx, National Library Board’s digital library service eReads and Mahota Market, a new “hybrid dining-grocery model”.

An entire level has also been dedicated to families and kids, anchored by childcare centre The Orange Academy and enrichment centre The Learning Lab, said AsiaMalls.

Century Square will feature enhanced amenities such as an e-doodling wall to entertain younger shoppers, a new roof deck, bike stations with shower facilities, upgraded and larger nursing rooms and self-help mobile charging stations.

“Shoppers of today are not just looking for a convenient stopover to swing by and pick up necessities,” said Mr Tan Kee Yong, managing director of AsiaMalls Management.

“We’ve reinvented the mall by creating a lifestyle destination where shoppers would want to hangout with their friends and families while experiencing new brands and concepts.”

Century Square is the third mall within the AsiaMalls' portfolio to undergo refurbishment. Tiong Bahru Plaza and White Sands completed their renovations in 2015 and 2016, respectively, and saw double-digit jumps in foot traffic, AsiaMalls said.