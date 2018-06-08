Batch of CeresOrganics crumble recalled after 'ceramic-like object' found in packet

SINGAPORE: A batch of CeresOrganics product, called Organic Breakfast Paleo Crumble – Cacao Spice, has been recalled, the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) said in a media release on Friday (Jun 8).

This was after the authority received feedback from a member of the public about a "small, ceramic-like object" that was found in a packet of the breakfast food.

AVA said it is working with the importer to investigate the incident.

"As a precautionary measure, the importer has voluntarily recalled the implicated batch," said AVA. "The recall has been completed."

The affected batch of Organic Breakfast Paleo Crumble – Cacao Spice (350g) has a best before date of Jan 5, 2019 and lists the country of origin as New Zealand.

Consumers who have bought the affected product are advised to not consume them, added the authority.

Those affected may contact Optimo Foods at 6295 0973 or via email at enquiries@optimofoods.com for refund or exchange.