Certis CISCO officer suspended from active duty after kicking PMD rider off road

SINGAPORE: A Certis CISCO auxiliary police officer has been suspended from active duty after he kicked a personal mobility device (PMD) rider off the road in Bedok on Tuesday (Dec 10).

The incident was caught on video, which showed an officer dashing across a pedestrian crossing towards a PMD rider who is speeding on the road on the left-most lane.

As the rider nears the traffic junction, the officer kicks the man on his side. The force of the kick sends the rider bouncing off the kerb and onto the pavement.

RIDER IGNORED OFFICERS, TOOK 'EVASIVE ACTION'

PMDs are not allowed on roads and expressways.

The Land Transport Authority in 2016 launched a team of Active Mobility Enforcement Officers (AMEOs) who patrol public paths and take action against users who violate rules and regulations.

A team of AMEOs and Certis CISCO auxiliary police officers (APOs) were conducting enforcement duties along Bedok Reservoir Road at about 6.40pm on Tuesday when they spotted a PMD user riding on the road near the junction at Bedok North Avenue 3, an LTA spokesperson said in response to queries on Wednesday.

"When signalled by the APOs to stop, the rider took evasive action. He was subsequently stopped by another APO stationed at the next junction," she said.

Certis is contracted by LTA to carry out enforcement, the spokesperson added.

RIDER IN DANGER OF CAUSING SERIOUS INJURIES TO HIMSELF AND OTHERS

According to a Certis spokesperson, the man had ignored "repeated instructions" from the APOs to stop.

He was riding on the road at a high speed and could cause serious injuries to members of the public or himself, said Certis in response to queries.

"A Certis CISCO officer who was stationed at the next junction resorted to kicking his device when the rider refused to stop," said the spokesperson.

The rider suffered abrasions on his right elbow and right knee and received medical attention from paramedics at the scene.

The officer was also injured and was treated on site before heading to the hospital for further assistance.

According to "established enforcement protocols", officers are required to note down the appearance of an "escaping PMD user" as accurately as possible and then lodge a report with LTA, said Certis' spokesperson.

"Certis has a zero-tolerance policy against rash acts and will not hesitate to take stern action against officers who are found to be in breach of protocol," she said.

Certis will conduct a disciplinary inquiry into the incident, the spokesperson said, adding that it is providing full assistance to police investigations.

The incident is being looked into by LTA, Certis and the police. The Singapore Police Force confirmed it was investigating the incident.

"LTA does not condone any behaviour that deviates from the established rules of engagement," the authority said.

The transport authority said on Wednesday it is also investigating the PMD rider for offences including riding an unregistered and non-compliant PMD on public roads and failing to stop when required by an officer.

RIDER'S PMD WEIGHED MORE THAN 30KG

The rider's PMD, which weighed 30.54kg, has been impounded, the spokesperson added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to the incident at about 6.55pm on Tuesday and that a man was taken to Changi General Hospital.

E-scooters have been banned from footpaths since Nov 5, with offenders facing fines of up to S$2,000 and jail time of up to three months once the ban is strictly enforced from 2020.