Man arrested after attack on Certis officers in Sembawang, blood-stained sickle seized

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old man has been arrested following an attack on two Certis officers in Sembawang.

The police said on Tuesday (Nov 10) that at about 7.30pm on Monday, they were alerted to an alleged assault on two Certis employees who had been attached to the National Environment Agency (NEA) as enforcement officers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The incident happened as the officers were performing enforcement duties in the vicinity of Canberra Link, police said in a news release.

"One officer was allegedly punched in the face and the other officer was allegedly slashed on his hand and legs by the man with a sickle," the authorities said, adding that the man fled the scene before police arrival.

The two officers were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Officers from the Woodlands Police Division identified the suspect with the help of police cameras and the officers' body cameras, and arrested him within seven hours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police also seized a blood-stained sickle, found near the scene of the incident and believed to be the weapon used by the man to assault one of the officers.



The man will be charged in court on Wednesday with voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

If convicted, he faces a fine, up to seven years in prison, caning or any combination of such punishments.

“The police have zero tolerance towards such brazen acts of violence which threatens the safety of public servants who are carrying out their duties,” SPF said.

“The police will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law.”

