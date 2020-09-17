Certis investigating after auxiliary police officers poured alcohol down drain at Tuas View Dormitory

SINGAPORE: Certis said on Thursday (Sep 17) night it was investigating an incident at a migrant worker dormitory that involved its officers disposing of confiscated alcohol.

Responding to CNA's queries, Certis said: "We are aware that our auxiliary police officers deployed at Tuas View Dormitory were assisting to carry out the disposal of confiscated alcohol.

"We take a serious view of this incident and are conducting further investigations."



A video posted on the Singapore Road Accident Facebook page on Thursday afternoon showed uniformed officers emptying bottles of what looked like beer and liquor into a drain.

At least three officers, all donning face shields and gloves, took part in the disposal as more cans and bottles stood nearby.

A man was also seen placing empty cans and bottles in a black trash bag.

The Facebook video caption read: "Worker tried to smuggle alcohol into dormitory and got caught."