Singapore

Certis investigating after auxiliary police officers poured alcohol down drain at Tuas View Dormitory

Confiscated alcohol Tuas View dormitory
Screengrabs from video posted on Singapore Road Accident Facebook page.
SINGAPORE: Certis said on Thursday (Sep 17) night it was investigating an incident at a migrant worker dormitory that involved its officers disposing of confiscated alcohol.

Responding to CNA's queries, Certis said: "We are aware that our auxiliary police officers deployed at Tuas View Dormitory were assisting to carry out the disposal of confiscated alcohol.

"We take a serious view of this incident and are conducting further investigations."

A video posted on the Singapore Road Accident Facebook page on Thursday afternoon showed uniformed officers emptying bottles of what looked like beer and liquor into a drain. 

At least three officers, all donning face shields and gloves, took part in the disposal as more cans and bottles stood nearby. 

A man was also seen placing empty cans and bottles in a black trash bag.

The Facebook video caption read: "Worker tried to smuggle alcohol into dormitory and got caught."

Source: CNA/hs

