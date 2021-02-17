Company fined S$6,000 for illegally importing fruits, vegetables and processed food

SINGAPORE: A company was fined S$6,000 on Wednesday (Feb 17) for illegally importing fresh fruits, vegetables and processed food for sale, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

This comes after SFA officers detected 187.5kg of undeclared fresh fruits and vegetables and 584kg of undeclared processed food in consignments imported from Malaysia by Chai Yuen Di Vegetable during an inspection in February last year.

All the items were seized.

SFA said food can only be imported by licensed importers and every consignment must be declared and accompanied with a valid import permit.

"Illegally imported food products are of unknown sources and can pose a food safety risk.

"For example, unregulated or high level of pesticides may be used in illegally imported vegetables," said SFA.

The authorities added that long-term ingestion of excessive pesticide residue through the consumption of vegetables that are subjected to pesticide abuse could lead to adverse health effects.

Those found guilty of illegally importing fresh fruits and vegetables face a fine of up to S$10,000, up to three years’ jail, or both.

Meanwhile, those found guilty of illegally importing processed food face a fine of up to S$1,000, or up to S$2,000 for a subsequent conviction.