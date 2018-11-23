1 injured in chain collision involving car, 4 heavy vehicles

SINGAPORE: A 35-year-old man suffered minor injuries after a chain collision involving three trailers, a tipper truck and a car on Jalan Buroh on Friday (Nov 23) morning.

The police and SCDF told Channel NewsAsia they were alerted at about 9.15am to the accident, which occurred near the junction of Jalan Buroh and Jurong Pier Road.



A map of the location of a chain accident at the junction of Jalan Buroh and Jurong Pier Road on Nov 23, 2018. (Image: Google)

The man, who was driving one of the trailers, was conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, the police said.

Investigations are ongoing.

