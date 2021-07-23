Chan Chun Sing to deliver ministerial statement on River Valley High death

SINGAPORE: Education Minister Chan Chun Sing will deliver a ministerial statement during the next sitting of Parliament on Monday (Jul 26) to address concerns raised after a River Valley High School student was accused of killing a schoolmate.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Mr Chan said there were "understandably concerns from parents and our community" on what was being done to support schools and look out for students in need.

"I will be delivering a ministerial statement in Parliament next week to address these," he said, adding that it has been a "difficult week".



In his post, Mr Chan highlighted the "display of courage and care" by River Valley High's teachers and staff.

"They took prompt and decisive action to protect the students during the incident and even as their hearts ache, they mustered the strength to care for our students in the aftermath," said the minister.



Flowers and messages of support were left at River Valley High School after a 13-year-old student died. (Photo: Facebook/Chan Chun Sing)

Mr Chan said he was "heartened that our Singaporean spirit has remained undiminished" through the grief.

"Our community has rallied together – from the members of the public who left flowers and notes of condolences and encouragement at the school, to the counselling professionals who stepped forward to offer their services, there have been numerous gestures of care, kindness and compassion.



"Our thoughts continue to be with the affected families and the students and staff at River Valley High School," said Mr Chan.

"It will take time to heal, and the road to recovery is long. But know that each and every one of us stand with you."

Mr Chan says he will address concerns on supporting schools and students in a ministerial statement. (Photo: Facebook/Chan Chun Sing)

A Secondary 4 boy was arrested on Monday over the death of a fellow student at River Valley High.

The Secondary 1 boy was found lying motionless, with multiple wounds, in a school toilet. The 13-year-old was later pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

An axe was also seized by the police.

